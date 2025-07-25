The best games with AI elevate the gameplay in cool ways that delight and amaze. For example, Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2 uses Player-Experience Modeling (PEM) to personalize the game for each player. Enemies adapt to the player’s skill level, horses remember the player’s riding style, predators track the player in the world, and natural behaviors like fright of wildlife or bird responses to gunfire occur realistically. This makes the game feel alive and engaging for casual players, hardcore gamers, and anyone in between.

AI can also help create better NPCs and storylines in video games. NPCs in most games are very simple and repetitive, with dialog that's expressionless and unnatural. Using natural language processing and generative models, AI can endow NPCs with more personality and depth and provide them with greater variability in their reactions to player actions. This could lead to NPCs that feel much more like convincing and multidimensional characters than robotic quest dispensers.

Top 10 AI Games You Should Try in 2025

Another great use of generative AI is to automatically test and optimize game mechanics. This allows game designers to spend less time creating and testing a game, giving them more time to work on the narrative and other important elements. This kind of granular AI playtesting can be much more effective than traditional human playtesting, since it produces concrete metrics and visualizations that can be used to fine-tune games in short time windows.

Not all game developers are convinced of the potential power of AI in their games, though. Josh Sawyer, studio design director at the narratively acclaimed Obsidian Entertainment, isn’t sold on the recent run of AI-powered games. He points to a few obstacles, including social issues and the lack of talent in AI at large studios.