Florist Services Simplified for Customers

Supermarket floral wedding florists near me have become experts at generating impulse purchases, which now account for up to 80 percent of their sales. However, supermarkets are less adept at capturing the planned purchase market of those who visit the floral department with a specific gift in mind.

The first step to capturing this market is offering floral delivery services. This is a growing trend in the industry as people seek to connect with others through personalized gifts. Many florists have taken note and are offering a variety of delivery options, including personalized messaging, monograms and DIY floral workshops.

Another way to capture this market is to offer a subscription service. This provides a steady revenue stream and transforms the business from an event driven model to a habitual service. This can also increase customer retention.

To help shoppers visualize how a bouquet or plant will look, consider creating a visual display with examples of the arrangement. This will allow the consumer to see how they can use the floral design to meet their needs. It’s a great way to highlight your custom arranging and decorating capabilities, which should be promoted prominently in your store.

After a flower order is placed, send an email with valuable personalized flower-care instructions. This will show the customer that you care about them and their experience with your shop. It’s also a great opportunity to ask them if they know anyone else that could benefit from your expertise.