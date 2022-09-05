Women’s clothing comes in a vast array of styles, from casual looks to sophisticated ensembles. Choose from casual t-shirts, shirts, blouses, and tunics to more formal options, such as suits and blazers. Whether you want to look good at work or on a date, there’s an outfit to suit your mood.

List Of The Best White Shirts

According to Mintel International, a Chicago-based market research company, the U.S. women’s clothing market was worth $77.1 billion in 2005. The NPD Group estimates that women spent $104 billion on apparel in 2007, a four percent increase over the previous year. A separate study, by just-style, estimated that the total retail sales of women’s apparel in the United States in 2006 were $191 billion, and were projected to grow to $236 billion by 2012, an increase of 13.5 percent from the year before.

This season, layering is essential. A variety of sweaters and cardigans make the perfect summertime layering pieces. For cooler weather, add a lightweight jacket or a puffer coat. Or dress down with denim shorts and skirts. If you’re planning on wearing women’s clothing for special occasions, choose an elegant gown or chic cocktail dress. You can also opt for activewear like shorts and tank tops.

Fashionable clothing can make a statement about a woman’s class and status. Women’s clothing is worn for four main reasons: protection from the elements, modesty, adornment, and fixing status. Today, women’s clothing is produced by a global industry. Fashion conscious women want to look good and stay comfortable all year round.