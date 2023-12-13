The role of an excavating contractor is to dig, move and grade dirt for construction projects. They do this with large equipment and usually work in coordination with a general contractor. They can prepare a site for a new building or a driveway and dig trenches for sewers, water lines or foundation supports. They may also perform land clearing or demolition on a site. This is especially important in areas that have sensitive environmental features or historic artifacts that need to be carefully protected from damage.Find more : https://valleyviewexcavatingllc.com/excavation/services/contractor

Is excavating a profitable business?

These professionals have to be scrupulous about ensuring they do not interfere with underground infrastructure that is already in place. It takes a lot of knowledge to know how to identify and safely disconnect gas lines, sewage connections, water lines and electric services before moving forward with a project. It is much more complicated than just digging holes and moving dirt like several DIY bloggers may portray.

Erosion control is another area where excavation contractors are commonly involved. They will often present solutions that are in accordance with local stipulations. For example, they may suggest the use of physical barriers or retention basins to help keep pollutants out of groundwater and preserve a property’s landscaping.

A driveway or a new building cannot be built properly without proper drainage on the site. It is an important task for an excavation contractor to get in and ensure the site has adequate water flow and prevent puddles from damaging the concrete or asphalt.