Damp on walls is an increasingly common issue for many modern homeowners. The root of damp walls is usually due to either groundwater penetrating the structure through soil erosion, entering the structure through water ingression, or simply water collecting on the surface of the wall. There are various different issues that can cause such a problem and this post is going to discuss them all in great detail. So, without further delay, let’s move on…

All About Damp On Walls

One of the most common causes of rising damp is soil humidity. A soil that is high in moisture contains more water vapor, and therefore will naturally rise to the surface of the earth. When the water vapor rises to the surface it condenses (i.e. increases in density).

As soon as this increase in density of wetness on the exterior wall occurs, it causes a change in the permeability of the material – i.e. it becomes more difficult for water to move between the two layers of the structure. This problem is aggravated by the fact that wet patches are frequently present – this is when the problem really manifests itself and becomes a damp-proof course. Damp on walls need to be addressed as quickly as possible if they are to be avoided, but there are several ways in which this can be done.