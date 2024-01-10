Tendonitis is a cream for tendonitis and inflammation caused by repetitive movements or exercise that strains tendons. It can be painful to move, and it can take several months for full recovery. Usually, a physical exam is enough to diagnose tendinitis, but x-rays might be used to rule out other conditions. The goals of treatment are to relieve pain and reduce irritation. Typically, self-care, including resting the affected area, using ice, and taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) might be all that’s needed, but a GP might also prescribe stronger painkillers or suggest using a topical pain reliever.

NSAID creams contain ingredients such as lidocaine, capsaicin, Menthol, Diclofenac and Methyl salicylate (which is also found in aspirin) that provide pain relief by cooling or numbing the area, or by changing how the body processes pain signals. They’re absorbed directly through the skin, which may allow for quicker relief than if taken orally.

Beyond the Buzz: Understanding How CBD Cream Works for Pain Relief

You can also find counterirritants in a NSAID cream, which create a burning or cooling sensation that distracts from the pain, such as menthol and camphor. A few times a day, slather the cream over the affected area, massaging it into the skin.

If pain doesn’t subside, a GP might recommend physiotherapy to help you improve your movement and muscle strength. In more serious cases, a GP might give you a steroid shot around a tendon to ease pain, but this isn’t recommended for long-term use because repeated shots can weaken a tendon.