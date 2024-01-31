Combining a range of different materials, the multi-layered construction of a composite door ensures they are one of the most resilient front doors on the market. These doors will never warp, crack or discolour and require no repainting – giving you a stunning front door that will enhance your property for years to come.

What are the disadvantages of a composite door?

These doors offer incredible strength, with an insulating foam core intelligently enclosed by a GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) skin. This design makes DM them resistant to weathering and incredibly robust, while the inclusion of an expanded mesh reinforcing and high-density vertical steel bar far exceed police-approved security standards.

This combination of materials also helps to make them energy efficient. Providing a high level of thermal insulation, they will keep your home warm in the winter and cool during the summer, saving you money on energy bills.

With a wide range of colours, finishes and decorative hardware, your customers can tailor their new door to suit any style of property in Bradford. With everything from sandblasted toplights to heritage handles, they’re sure to find something that suits their requirements.

Rockdoor offer a superb range of options for your customers in Bradford, from their Select range to their more premium Endurance designs. All of these can be tailored with unique colour and authentic finish options along with beautiful glazing and door furniture from Clear Lite. They also feature advanced locking systems from Ultion, which offer a superior level of security that cannot be beat by would-be intruders.