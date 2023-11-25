Transforming your home can add a lot of value to your property, and it may even save you money in the long run by avoiding the costs involved in moving house. However, it’s important to consider the limitations of your plot and how the home extension builder will fit in with the overall architectural style of your house.

What do I need to do if I want to build an extension?

If you have your heart set on a particular extension style, it’s worth choosing an architect who specialises in this type of work. They’ll understand your vision and have experience designing extensions that will look and feel perfectly at home within your existing space.

Make sure to get a few quotes for your extension project before making any payments. Ensure that the contractors share the same details when quoting, so you can compare like-for-like and ensure nothing has been missed out. Also, ask for recommendations from friends or neighbours in the local area or via trade bodies such as the Federation of Master Builders.

When selecting your builder, try to find a company that offers a warranty. This way, if anything goes wrong with your extension, the builders will come back and fix it. Also, it’s a good idea to choose a company that will require staged payments rather than asking for a large deposit upfront. This will help you stay in control of your budget throughout the process. It’s also a good idea to check that the company you’re considering is licensed and insured.