When it comes to heavy duty wheels, you have a variety of options available. For example, there are ferrous, flanged, and solid steel wheel casters, and each has its own benefits. The material of the wheel also affects its durability and rollability.

Ferrous wheels are designed for applications in harsh environments. They provide the highest load capacity and the best rollability. Their durability and resistance to heat and chemicals makes them ideal for use in oily or wet areas.

Flanged wheels are made from cast iron and are designed to work on steel tracking. They are abrasion resistant and have a hardness of 90-95A. These wheels can be used in areas with high temperatures and in metal chips.

Forged steel wheels are stronger than ductile steel wheels, and have a hardness of Rockwell 80B. They can be operated on smooth steel surfaces, and are also durable and resistant to grease.

Liquid cast polyurethane wheels are durable and resistant to cracking. They are particularly ideal for freezers and tow lines. However, they are louder than softer wheels.

Synthetic wheels, such as fiberglass reinforced polypropylene, are often recommended for push-pull applications. They also have better impact strength. Those with harder treads have lower rolling resistance, and can handle heavier loads.

Pneumatic casters are another option for business managers. The tires don’t go flat, so they don’t require air. They also have cushioning for added comfort.

Choosing the right caster depends on the type of application, the weight load capacity, and the surface on which it will be used. It’s important to find the correct caster to match the needs of your particular business.