Chelem Real Estate is a small town on the coast of Yucatan, Mexico. It’s a friendly, laid back beach town that’s a great place to live. It’s also close to Progreso, a tourist mecca on the Gulf Coast.

People who come to the area are from the US, Canada, and other parts of Mexico. Most people are from Mayan descent. The city has a lot of restaurants run by ex-pats. There’s a wide variety of dishes available, and locals often hold special wine tasting evenings.

A nice place to eat is Que Onda Cafe, which offers quiches with poblano chilies. The restaurant also has a rooftop terrace. It’s a great spot for brunch, lunch, or dinner.

For something a little fancier, try Tomato, a newer restaurant in town. It offers exquisite pasta, seafood, and Northern Italian cuisine.

You can also visit the Slow Food Market, which is quite the experience. It has several vendors selling authentic Mexican cuisine. There’s a great selection of beer, too.

Merida is a convenient destination, with an international airport, theaters, and museums. You can find a range of places to shop, including Sams, Costco, and DYI stores. There’s even a Krispy Kreme Donuts.

There are also collectives that take tourists to Progreso and other destinations. They charge around 9 pesos per ride, and they go by all corners of the village.

In addition to the usual shopping and dining, there are also plenty of festivals. You can take part in wine tasting evenings, or take a swim in the morning.