The injuries that can result from a collision with a large truck or commercial vehicle are severe. In addition to physical injuries, there can be psychological and emotional traumas as well. Monetary compensation can help injured victims and their families regain their lives after a serious accident. A Cathedral City big rig injury lawyer can provide comprehensive legal support to ensure victims receive the maximum compensation possible.

The first step after a crash with a big rig is to seek medical attention. Even if you feel fine, it is important to have an examination by a doctor so that any hidden injuries can be diagnosed and documented. The next step is to document the scene of the crash with photos and video. It is also helpful to keep track of all medical bills and expenses associated with your recovery.

Cathedral City Big Rig Injury Lawyer: Dedicated Legal Support

A knowledgeable and experienced Cathedral City big rig truck accident lawyer will help you to navigate the process of filing a lawsuit. He or she will handle interactions with the insurance company and assist you in gathering evidence to support your case.

A Cathedral City big rig injury lawyer will ensure you are awarded the maximum amount for the damage to your car and other property, your future medical treatment, wage loss and out of pocket expenses. He or she will also help you to identify specialists who can assist with your ongoing care and recovery. Unlike most attorneys who do not practice in this area, Coachella Valley truck accident attorney Sebastian Gibson will not take a single penny from your property damage settlement.