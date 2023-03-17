If you’re a resident of Brisbane, and have suffered an injury in a car accident lawyer qld, it is vital to seek legal advice as soon as possible. This is because strict time limits are in place that could affect your rights to make a claim.

How long does it take to settle personal injury claim Australia?

If your case is successful, you will be able to receive compensation for all of the losses you have incurred as a result of the accident, including:

Medical bills

Your lawyer will assist with securing a maximum amount of compensation for all of your past and future medical bills (including GP visits, surgeries, rehabilitation, physiotherapy etc). They will also help you prove your loss of earnings and earning capacity prior to the incident.

Insurance claims

The Motor Accident Insurance Commission is the government body responsible for administering Queensland’s compulsory third party insurance scheme. This insurance scheme is designed to provide financial assistance for Queensland road users who suffer injuries in a motor vehicle accident caused by someone else’s negligence.

Personal injury law specialist lawyers

If you’ve suffered an injury in a motor vehicle accident in Queensland, you can claim compensation through the CTP scheme and/or through a personal injury claim. Our experienced team can guide you through the entire process, from negotiating with the insurance company and/or at-fault driver to winning the best outcome for you.

Our team of car accident lawyers in Queensland have the experience to represent you throughout the whole claims process, so you can focus on recovery from your injuries while we work on your behalf. They are committed to achieving the best possible outcome for you, whilst remaining approachable and friendly.