When you buy shrooms online canada, it’s important to look for sites that have been reviewed and offer lab-tested mushrooms. They’ll provide you with a more enjoyable experience that’s safer and easier to control. Buying shrooms from these sites is also more convenient because you don’t have to go out and search for them in your area. Learn more

Mushroom shops are popping up across the country, a phenomenon that mirrors what happened with cannabis before its legalization. Shops that sell the drug, which is known as psilocybin, have opened in cities such as Winnipeg, Ottawa, Hamilton, Toronto and Vancouver.

Exploring the Benefits: Microdosing Mushrooms for Sale

Psilocybin is a psychoactive substance that works by binding to serotonin receptors in the brain, causing a range of effects including hallucinations. It can also cause anxiety, nausea, muscle twitches and changes in the perception of time and space.

In most countries, psilocybin mushrooms (also called magic mushrooms) are illegal to grow, purchase and possess. In the US, where psilocybin is legal for medical use in some states, it’s only available through government-approved psychedelic treatment centers.

In Canada, the federal drug agency warns that psilocybin mushrooms can cause you to see or hear things that aren’t there and can result in feelings of fear, anxiety, panic, loss of coordination and sweating. Health Canada also says that taking the mushrooms can lead to a “bad trip,” which can include disorientation, confusion and paranoia. Despite the warnings, Canadian law enforcement doesn’t prioritize psilocybin mushroom-related crimes, giving the stores a green light to open.