A walk in fridge unit helps commercial kitchens store and keep perishable food items at safe temperatures until they're ready to cook, reheat, or serve. They can also help you comply with food safety regulations and satisfy local health department requirements. However, these large units come with delivery, installation, maintenance, and energy costs, so it's important to do your research before laying down the cash.

If you’re on a tight budget, consider purchasing a used walk-in refrigerator or freezer. These refrigeration systems are often as reliable as their newer counterparts, but they offer more value by stretching your business’s operating capital. Look for a used walk-in cooler with an evaporator and condensing unit that are EISA compliant (Energy Independence and Security Act).

Understanding Walk-in Fridge Units: A Comprehensive Overview

When choosing a walk-in refrigerator or freezer, consider the size you need to store your inventory. The smallest walk-ins, called step-in units, can fit up to 15 cubic feet of food, while customizable models can go as big as 400,000 square feet.

Choose a walk-in with a stainless steel outer construction for durability and easy cleaning. Aluminum is cheaper, but it dents easily and rusts quickly. Some manufacturers also make walk-ins with Galvalume-coated sheet metal that is stronger and corrosion-resistant.

A reversing valve is essential to prevent overheating, which can happen if you’re using the walk-in for freezing or storing hot food. Ensure that your walk-in has an insulated floor to protect it from water, pests, and debris. Other helpful features include a digital or dial display, remote control, and thermometers for monitoring temperature.