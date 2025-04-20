The emergence of cryptocurrencies and other decentralised digital money systems are revolutionising business. For companies and individuals looking to explore the potential of this disruptive technology, it is crucial to have a firm grasp on the legal implications and challenges.URL :b3i.tech

This is where Rahman Ravelli excels, having forged a reputation as one of the UK’s leading law firms in this area – with a proven track record on numerous high-profile cases that have helped to shape and refine the law regarding cryptocurrency and other emerging technologies. Our experts have a deep comprehension of – and authentic passion for – the technologies that power blockchain and distributed ledgers, and their associated advancements in distributive computing networks.

UK Crypto Experts on Navigating Regulatory Challenges

Clients benefit from our breadth of expertise, encompassing everything from start-ups and early-stage businesses, to established institutions and large multinationals. We advise a wide range of clients on matters such as ICOs, the marketing of securities, the intersection of new laws and regulations with existing ones, and regulatory, anti-money laundering and sanctions compliance.

We also help our clients to navigate the onerous FCA registration requirements for those operating as a service provider in the cryptocurrency space. Our tax specialists are on hand to explain the key international tax considerations for those holding cryptoassets, or for businesses that operate within the sector, and we regularly assist with enquiries from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).