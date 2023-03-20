Blackberry og strain is an indica-dominant hybrid with a strong body high. It has a pronounced jet fuel like aroma and taste, and is often recommended for pain management as it helps users relax their entire body.

It can be a good option for those who have a hard time sleeping, as it helps to calm the mind and nudge the body into a sedative state, leading to a deep sleep. It is also a good choice for those who are looking to relieve stress and anxiety.

The terpenes of this strain are dominated by limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene with a bit of terpinolene, pinene, and the rarer linalool, humulene, eugenol, and ocimene. This calming terpene profile makes Blackberry OG an excellent choice for people who want a relaxing weed that can help them fall asleep and stay asleep.

Blackberry OG: The Deliciously Fruity and Potent Cannabis Strain You Need to Try

This strain can help you deal with mood swings, insomnia, and migraines. It is also effective at helping you to get rid of nausea caused by chemotherapy, radiation, or other chemical treatments.

This strain is a very easy grower and is resistant to mildew and mold, so it’s a good choice for beginner growers. It also produces high yields. It takes about 10 weeks from seed to harvest, and can be grown indoors or outdoors.