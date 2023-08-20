Easily compare best virtual tour software based on prominent features, reviews and pricing information. Choose a virtual tour creator to meet your business requirements and budget. Our top 10 list includes tools that are suitable for a wide range of businesses, from small-scale startups to big enterprises and can be used on desktop computers as well as mobile devices.

Matterport is perhaps the most well known VR Tour provider and has a great reputation for their “dollhouse” 3D effect which allows users to walk around and explore properties from any angle. Matterport uses their own very expensive 3D scanning cameras to achieve this but you can also use more affordable 360 cameras like the Ricoh Theta Z1 to create VR tours with a lower quality and less immersive experience.

Navigating the Virtual Realm: Unveiling the Best Virtual Tour Software for Immersive Experiences

Klapty is an online VR Tour Creator and platform that is used by photographers, Real Estate Agents, Drone Users, Hotels and other companies that need to create branded and professional looking virtual tours quickly and without any technical skills. Despite its simplicity and ease of use the platform provides some impressive features that are not available with other free or cheap virtual tour software such as floorplan creation, horizon correction and links.

A powerful yet affordable VR tour creator that provides a number of advanced features to help transform virtual tours into engaging learning experiences. This software is especially well suited for eLearning, remote field trips and training simulations as it can be used to include discovery hotspots (tour “treasure hunts”), questions or quizzes, integrated scoring and reporting systems and gamification.