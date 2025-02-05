Best Prices on Wagoneer

After a 30-year hiatus, Jeep revived the Wagoneer nameplate for 2022 as a luxury full-size SUV with roomy 3-row seating and class-leading towing capacity. The standard and extended-length Wagoneer models offer comfortable accommodation for eight, plus a massive amount of cargo space behind the third row. Thanks to a composed chassis, refined new powertrain, extraordinary comfort and capability, and a gorgeous top-quality cabin, the Wagoneer and its longer Wagoneer L cousin are immediate contenders in a class once dominated by the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban.

Best prices on Wagoneer SUVs by a 420-hp turbocharged six-cylinder engine and rear- or four-wheel drive, the Wagoneer Series I gets an excellent 20 combined MPG and can tow up to 10,000 pounds. In our tests, the Wagoneer is quick off the line and capable of keeping up with a highway-driving family car. Its rear-seat passengers can easily stretch out in the spacious second-row bench, and we’ve seen this model haul a boat or camper trailer with ease.

A fully loaded Series III Wagoneer can push the price above $80,000, but a number of options can keep the cost under $100,000. For example, the aforementioned Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat paint is an inexpensive way to add an extra dose of style, while a Convenience Package (second-row manual window shades, head-up display, 360-degree camera, intersection collision-assist system, drowsy driver detection, parallel and perpendicular park assist with stop, and adaptive cruise control) can add nearly $6,000. The Wagoneer’s interior feels high-end in every way, from the leather seats and wood trim to the premium audio system.