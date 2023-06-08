best animes ranked

My Anime Guru is the most popular shonen (Japanese comics) genre in the world. There are many great anime series out there, and even more debuting every year. Choosing which ones to watch can be difficult.

Luckily, there are plenty of guides to help you out. Whether you’re a newbie looking for some of the best animes to start with or you just want to see what other fans consider to be the very best, here’s a list of some of the most well-regarded titles.

10. Samurai Champloo

Samurai Champloo is a fun and easy-going series that will delight any first-time anime watcher. It focuses on Edo-era Japan and takes an interesting look at the various lifestyles of the time, while also touching on topics like strong friendships and betrayal. The art style is also unique and appealing to many people, making it a standout among many other series.

After a mixed reception for the original Fullmetal Alchemist, most fans were thrilled with how Brotherhood turned out. This action-packed, sci-fi based anime is one of the best of its kind. Its characters are a pleasure to behold and the story is just as good as it gets.

8. Slam Dunk

A classic sports anime that will thrill any fan, Slam Dunk focuses on a delinquent high school student named Hanamichi Sakuragi who decides to join the basketball team. His efforts end up transforming the squad into one of the best teams in Japan. The anime is both funny and insightful, tackling issues such as racism, social stigmas, and gender equality.