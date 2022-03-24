There are so many great options in Edmonton for BBQ lovers. The Smokehouse BBQ is like a teeny Texas in Alberta. This restaurant specializes in meat ribs and has a CBC-featured Bacon Bomb. Other barbecue Edmonton favorites include the Memphis Blues BBQ House and the Woodfired Chicken. The Smokehouse is currently closed, due to a pandemic. The menu features a variety of classics, including fried chicken, sausages, sirloin burgers, smoked wings, and chicken. You can also order a side of hand-cut potato chips, mac & cheese, and brioche buns. It’s a true barbecue experience.

You Can Order A Whole Meal For A Party

If you’re looking for a more traditional barbecue experience, consider going to Gyu-Kaku. This restaurant, which has over 700 locations worldwide, lets customers cook their own meat on a personal grill. You can even get a custom order for all of their grills. You can also customize your grill to suit your specific needs. You can also try other local BBQ spots, such as the one in the Old Strathcona district.

Sloppy Hoggs is a bbq edmonton place in Edmonton that offers catering services. They have over seventy locations worldwide, and have a catering service for special events. Their menu is geared towards groups of all ages, and you can order a whole meal for a party. They offer a wide variety of menu items, and you can even order a custom grill. While a few restaurants specialize in BBQ, Sloppy Hoggs is a great option for a family get-together.