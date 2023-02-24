Babies need lots of toys to help them develop skills and stimulate their senses. When they are infants, they need rattles because they are the ideal toys for developing their hand-eye coordination and auditory and visual tracking abilities.

Baby Rattles Have Been a Hit Since Antiquity

Estella baby rattle toys is a classic toy that has been around for thousands of years. They are a great way to entertain babies, and they can also be useful teething toys that provide tactile stimulation to the mouth.

They come in a variety of shapes and textures to allow your baby to explore their senses. They can be shaped like animals, keys or flowers and many have different sounds and varying volume.

There are wrist rattles that attach to your baby’s wrist or ankle with velcro, making them an easy way for your baby to practice their grasping and motor skills while playing with the rattle. Some wrist rattles even have fun sounds that will make your baby giggle as they move the rattle around with their arm.

How to Clean and Maintain Your Baby Rattle Toy: Tips and Tricks for Longevity

These baby rattles are made from safe materials and are non-toxic. Some are stuffed with soft cotton. Others are crafted from natural wood and are free of toxic chemicals.

The noises that a rattle makes will help your baby learn to hear their own sounds, which will then boost their auditory and visual tracking skills. They will start to notice the direction in which the rattle is moving and will then begin to try to respond to it, building their strength.