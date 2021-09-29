Awakening Spirit Massage was started in 2021 by Paul B. Means and Linda R. Means, and since then has expanded greatly to three areas and is serving over 7,500 customers in their database today. Their goal is to become the most trusted source for chiropractic care in the Jacksonville area. What they offer is a full range of services that will help you overcome any and all obstacles that are standing in your way to health and well-being. Their massage therapists are committed to working with all of their clients, regardless of age, gender, race, ethnicity or socio-economic status. They understand that each person is unique and that their body chemistry and mental state impacts the type of treatment that is best suited for them. They work diligently to ensure that all of their customers leave the experience with a sense of total relaxation and are able to better manage their lives and bodies.

How To Learn Awakening Spirit Massage

An Awakened Spirit massage therapist works with their client in a very gentle, yet effective manner so as not to harm the body, mind or spirit. Most of their techniques utilize the meridians of the body, or energy pathways that exist without conscious awareness. By working on these energy pathways, clients are able to release old patterns and release negative energy from their bodies through the process of body massage.

A good massage therapist will have a combination of the following techniques: aromatherapy, cleansing, chiropractic adjustments, therapeutic massages, nutritional support, bodywork, music therapy and massage for detoxification. Awakening Spirit massage works towards helping you strengthen your immune system, increase your vitality and improve your quality of life. This type of massage has helped a lot of people to grow and develop their self-confidence and self-esteem, allowing them to face the world with more courage and with a more positive attitude. They don’t just make you feel good about yourself, they also help you to make the right choices for your health and well being.