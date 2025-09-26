When properly installed, insulation can significantly reduce energy costs. The key to a comfortable and efficient home is proper air sealing, which should be completed prior to adding insulation. Insulating an attic is also an excellent way to help prevent ice dams in the winter.

Spray foam insulation is always a priority when working with building materials, and this is no different for insulation. Insulation can contain a variety of harmful particles, including asbestos. In addition, some types of insulation are more prone to mold growth. It is important to take appropriate precautions when handling insulation, including wearing protective clothing, gloves, and goggles. It is also important to use proper extraction tools when removing insulation, which will minimize the disturbance of airborne particles.

Important Safety Tips for Attic Insulation Projects

The first step in a DIY attic insulation project is to assess the current level of insulation, checking for depth, condition, and moisture problems. Moisture issues can result in a loss of thermal resistance and a decrease in energy efficiency.

Once the attic space is prepared, adding new insulation is a simple process. Loose fill insulation is typically installed using a blowing machine, which should be rented from most home improvement stores. To ensure accurate and even coverage, install a straightedge and utility knife to cut insulation bags, ensuring the right sizing for installation between joists. Be sure to keep insulation 3 inches away from recessed light fixtures, which require an IC-rated insulation, to avoid reducing energy efficiency.

