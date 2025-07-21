Investing in attic insulation is one of the best home energy-saving projects you can undertake. It can lower your utility bills by reducing the amount of heat that escapes through your attic ceiling during winter, and cool air that leaks down during summer. This reduction in heat transfer can also extend the life of your furnace and HVAC system.

The type of attic insulation you choose depends on your household’s specific needs and attic conditions. Common insulation types include loose fill, fiberglass batt, cellulose and spray foam. Each option has a unique application and DIY preference, with different R-values per inch, moisture resistance and other core features.

Florida Heat? No Problem with Proper Attic Insulation

Loose fill insulation uses blankets and sheets to limit outside elements from penetrating your home. This technique is best for attics with various obstructions and penetration points. Fiberglass batt insulation uses fine glass fibers rolled into large sheets for easy installation. It’s eco-friendly and offers a high R-value, but it can create dust and requires regular maintenance.

Cellulose insulation is made from recycled paper products treated for fire resistance, typically blown into attics or wall cavities. This material is a good choice for older homes, as it’s inexpensive and has an excellent R-value. However, cellulose can settle over time and reduce its insulating effectiveness. It’s also heavy, making joists susceptible to sagging over time.

Spray foam is an advanced form of insulation that’s applied in spray form. It’s best for attics with numerous penetrations, and it’s highly moisture resistant. It has a higher R-value per inch than other insulation, and it seals air leaks as well as securing the attic’s structural integrity.

