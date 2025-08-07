Attic insulation Indianapolis, combined with attic air sealing, offers one of the best opportunities to save energy dollars at home. Depending on the type of insulation chosen, it can also help reduce moisture and mold issues and alleviate ice dams in winter. ENERGY STAR recommends adding attic insulation to homes in all climate zones, and can help find contractors and rebates.

When choosing the type of attic insulation you need, consider factors such as R-value, installation cost and moisture resistance. R-value is the ability of insulation to resist heat flow, and different climate zones have required R-values. Fiberglass batts and blankets are the most common attic insulation types, but cellulose and rigid foam can be an excellent option as well.

How Proper Attic Insulation Boosts Energy Savings

Cellulose insulation, which is made of recycled paper and wood products, comes in loose-fill form that can be easily applied to irregular spaces or hard-to-reach areas. It can be blown into the attic or used to add additional insulation over fiberglass batts, providing an even, dense layer with good R-value. It’s typically treated with the mineral borate to improve fire and pest resistance.

Rigid foam insulation is available in panels or boards, made of polystyrene, polyisocyanurate or other materials, that are cut to fit and installed against the attic’s structural components. It’s a relatively expensive option, but it has high R-value per inch and provides both an insulator and an air barrier, sealing leaks and gaps. It can also provide added structural support to attics with sagging or uneven floors.

