The video game industry has evolved beyond just graphics and gameplay mechanics. Today, it's a highly profitable sector admired for its technological muscle and entrepreneurial vision. The industry has even helped gamers acquire real-life skills, such as improving hand-eye coordination and reflexes, boosting everyday cognitive function and enhancing lateral thinking and problem-solving techniques.

In addition, a growing number of people have turned to online gaming as an alternative to traditional hobbies such as reading and sports. The online gaming industry also provides a platform for interaction and collaboration with friends from all over the world. As a result, it has become an important factor in social life, contributing to the development of the digital economy.

Analyzing the Economic Models of Online Gaming

Various economic models have emerged in the online gaming industry, including microtransactions and subscriptions. The former uses the “reciprocity principle” to leverage players’ emotions and time investment in a game, while the latter relies on the “endowment effect,” causing users to feel a sense of ownership over a product and thus be more willing to purchase it.

While there is abundant research on how individuals can obtain variable income and rewards through audience labor, little attention has been paid to how online gaming companies and studios interact in the virtual economy of online games. This article utilizes the evolutionary game theory framework to study how online gaming companies and studios choose their strategic choices in different stages of virtual economic development, as well as how these strategic decisions influence the results.