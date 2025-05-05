AI Games bring the worlds of video games to life by creating intelligent characters, providing adaptive gameplay and dynamically adjusting difficulty levels. Players can also experience personalized gaming experiences based on their playstyle and preferences.Source :sikkimgame.com.in

AI in games can range from simple algorithms that dictate enemy behavior to complex decision-making processes. From the earliest days of gaming when basic AI was used to create the ghosts in Pac-Man, AI in games has advanced to provide players with a more engaging and realistic game experience.

For example, the game XCOM: Enemy Unknown uses adaptive AI to respond to player skill levels. The AI analyzes the player’s gameplay to determine the level of challenge and pacing that is best for them, adjusting the number and aggression of enemies to make the game more challenging. In addition, the XCOM AI can also recognize when it has low health or ammunition and take actions to protect itself.

Can AI Curate Custom Game Expansions?

Another example of adaptive AI is found in the role-playing game Dragon Quest IV. The AI system used a rule-based approach to model the behaviors of nonplayer characters (NPCs). This system broke down NPC actions into distinct states and transitions that were triggered by specific conditions. The resulting behavior was more deterministic than the earlier nondeterministic behavior of NPCs in games like Dragon Quest III and Secret of Mana.

Similarly, the role-playing game Private Detective uses an AI-based character that is a virtual version of the real detective. The player can interact with the virtual detective to complete various investigations and solve crimes. AI-based game development tools can enhance the game design process by streamlining content creation and reducing production time. These AI-powered technologies can even perform image enhancements and create a higher-resolution visual experience for the player.