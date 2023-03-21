A custom Defender has everything you’d want from a hardy SUV that can handle the toughest terrain. From rugged exterior styling to a stout interior, this Land Rover has the capability and practicality to make any adventure memorable.

Is the new Defender overpriced?

The Defender is a legendary 4×4 that first gained popularity as a work mule, perfect for farmers and excursionists who needed a vehicle with strong off-road capabilities to conquer their everyday tasks. Over time, it became a popular vehicle for those who wanted to turn it into a fully customized off-roader that would suit their lifestyles and taste in design.

In recent years, the Defender has morphed into a modern Land Rover, but it retains many of its original capabilities. The X model, for example, is the most off-road-oriented in the Defender lineup; it features height-adjustable air suspension and an upgraded Terrain Response system. Find out : ecdautodesign.com

It’s also a great choice for those who want an off-road-capable SUV that’s comfortable to drive on the highway. Both the 110 and 90 with the 3.0-liter turbo six-cylinder get an EPA-estimated 19 mpg combined, higher than most off-road-oriented SUVs.

One of the coolest ways to transform a Defender into a true off-roading machine is with an electric motor. Orlando-based E.C.D. Automotive Design re-engineered the engine, turning it into an EV that can accelerate from 0-60 in 5.5 seconds.

Whether you’re an avid off-roader or simply a fan of this iconic SUV, a custom Defender is a must-have in your garage. These incredibly badass vehicles will have you looking forward to your next off-roading trip.