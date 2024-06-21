316 Insulation of Olympia

Attic insulation, which is made up of small pockets called cells that make it difficult for heat to pass through, is a premium product that can dramatically improve your home’s energy efficiency and reduce its utility bills. It can be applied in the attic, crawl space, or rim joist of an existing home, as well as in walls and new construction.

Aside from its superior insulating properties, spray foam insulation also acts as an air barrier when used throughout the building envelope, sealing those nooks and crannies that let warm air escape in winter and cool air leak out in summer. This can significantly reduce your energy bills because it prevents your heater and air conditioner from running all the time to maintain a comfortable temperature.

The Installation Process of Spray Foam Insulation in Olympia

In addition, spray foam insulation can dampen sound and prevent moisture from entering a house. Moisture that enters the structure can lead to mold growth, mildew, and rot, and it can also cause health problems like allergies and asthma. Spray foam insulation is an excellent choice for people who suffer from seasonal allergies because it reduces the amount of allergens that enter the home, helping keep runny noses and itchy eyes at bay.

Whether you’re considering DIY kits or hiring a professional, you should be aware of the benefits and drawbacks of both options. While DIY kits are available for those who are confident in their ability to apply the spray foam correctly, a professional installer can ensure that the application is consistent and complete, providing maximum effectiveness.

