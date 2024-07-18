When properly Auburn, WA, spray foam insulation is an efficient solution for new construction and retrofit applications. Often used in conjunction with other insulation products, such as fiberglass and cellulose, the air seal created by spray foam reduces energy loss and can significantly lower utility bills.

According to the US Department of Energy, 40% of home energy is lost through air infiltration around windows and doorways. Spray foam creates a custom, air-tight envelope and insulates 50% better than traditional materials. It blocks conductive, radiant and convective heat transfer and helps maintain consistent room temperatures.

The Installation Process of Spray Foam Insulation with 316 Insulation

Open cell and closed-cell spray polyurethane foam insulation are two types of foam insulation that differ in cellular structure. Open-cell spray foam is a flexible, expandable and moisture resistant product that offers design flexibility and high R-value. The closed-cell version is more dense, providing a superior barrier against moisture and vapor, making it ideal for foundations and areas of your home where a vapor barrier is necessary.

Spray foam is long-lasting and adheres to sheathing, drywall and studs, creating a strong bond. It also resists the formation of ice dams and provides superior water resistance when applied to exterior walls, roofing or siding. This is important as it can minimize damage and extend the life of your building’s roof and insulation.

Unlike other insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, which can lose a significant amount of their insulating power over time, spray foam retains its R-value. It is an environmentally responsible option, too: the blowing agents used in many spray foam products have low Global Warming Potential (GWP). Some manufacturers are experimenting with even lower GWP alternatives.

