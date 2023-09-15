Ms excel guide is a powerful tool, but it can be confusing for beginners and advanced users alike. Luckily, there are many small tricks that can save you scrolls and keystrokes when working with spreadsheets. In this article, we will share 11 of our favorite excel hacks that you can use to improve your productivity.

1. Resize your formula bar with a simple click.

The formula bar is an important part of the screen, but it can be difficult to navigate and read when you have a lot of entries. Fortunately, there is a quick and easy way to resize the formula bar by simply clicking and dragging. This can be especially helpful when you have a large number of rows and columns.

2. Keep the leading zero’s when entering numbers into a cell.

When you enter a serial number into an Excel cell it often loses the leading zero’s. This can be frustrating, especially if you are tracking data or using the number in a calculation. The solution is to add an apostrophe before the number, this will force Excel to treat it as text and retain the leading zeros.

3. Use a comma in an array formula to sum all the ranges in the cell.

When you are using an array formula, like =SUM(Range1:Range2), it can be confusing which ranges are summed together. Adding a comma before the ranges will help clarify which ranges are being summed together. This is also useful when you are calculating a percentage.